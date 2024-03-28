New homes coming to Garforth this Spring

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Greenwell Park will deliver 79 new homes, 13 of which will be affordable housing. Work on site has already started, with the first collection of homes available to reserve late spring. The developer will deliver a mix of two to five bedroom homes and a Lime show home will open in the summer.

Frances Skinner, Sales Manager for Bovis Homes which is part of the Vistry Group said: “We’re delighted to announce that we’ll be releasing the first homes for sale at Greenwell Park in late spring. The development is in a wonderful location, with future residents able to benefit from great transport links to Leeds city centre and a variety of essential, local amenities.

Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more.

“With such an array of different house types on offer, we think Greenwell Park will cater for a wide variety of buyer needs and we can’t wait to see a community form in the years ahead. We encourage anyone looking to purchase a home here to get in touch with our sales team today.”

Boris Homes' Greenwell Park, Garforth (CGI)

Greenwell Park will also include pollinator-friendly plants and designated bee-friendly environments throughout the development, as part of Vistry Groups commitment to Pollinate in Partnership (PiP) - an initiative that aims to increase the number of wildflowers and pollinator friendly plants across its developments.

The PiP initiative started in 2021 with five Vistry Partnerships sites getting involved. Since then, the initiative was scaled up and is in the process of being rolled out across the whole business.

Greenwell Park will be a mixed tenure development, providing homes and options that cater to a variety of personal circumstances. For more information, please visit: https://www.bovishomes.co.uk/developments/yorkshire/greenwell-park-garforth