New East Yorkshire development offers seamless commute for hybrid workers

For house hunters in East Yorkshire wanting convenient commuting links, Barratt Homes has the ideal solution at its Queens Court development in Beverley.

The development is perfectly positioned to suit the needs of modern home buyers, offering excellent connectivity via both road and rail networks.

The Flex Index, a survey of flexible working habits carried out in 2024 by workplace planning firm Scoop, found that 72% of UK employers offer some form work location flexibility for their corporate employees, with 44% adopting a structured hybrid model.

Queens Court provides an ideal setting for residents embracing hybrid working, offering homes with dedicated office spaces or versatile spare rooms designed to accommodate a range of professional and personal needs.

Commuters travelling by train benefit from excellent access to major cities such as London, with rail transport offering a greener alternative and reducing travel time by up to an hour.

Cities nearby such as Hull, York and Leeds are also easily accessible by road as the development is only a short drive from the A1709 and the M62.

Surrounding the development is the highly rated Keldmarsh Primary School Primary School, independent shops, and plenty of cafes and restaurants.

Paul Hogan, Sales Director at Barratt Homes Yorkshire East, said: “In today’s hybrid working world, buyers are looking for homes that support both remote work and easy access to major cities.

“Our Queens Court development offers outstanding commuter links, making travel to cities like London and Leeds seamless, while also providing the peace and space ideal for home working. It’s the perfect balance for modern lifestyles.”

Nestled among green open space and countryside, this location provides a peaceful, rural atmosphere while still being within easy reach of essential amenities and transport links.

Queens Court currently has a range of one, three and four bedroom homes available that suit a variety of house hunters.