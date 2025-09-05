New communities flourish as new homes sell out

Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire has announced that two of its developments have sold out helping to create new communities in both Pontefract and Leeds.

Opening in 2022, Ember Mews, in Princes Drive, Pontefract, has delivered 102 two, three and four-bedroom homes, and has been popular with new and growing families. Meanwhile, Vision at Meanwood, in Potternewton Lane also launched in 2022 and has provided 153 two, three and four-bedroom homes.

Lucinda Dickens, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire, said: “Selling out new developments is always a milestone for us as it means new communities are being developed that will continue to grow and flourish.

“Ember Mews is a lovely family-focused development and has become a wonderful place for people to call home, while Vision at Meanwood offers the best of both worlds, the calm suburban environment of Meanwood with easy access to the city of Leeds.

“At Taylor Wimpey, we’re committed to supporting the communities in which we build., and we have enjoyed working with many local groups, charities and schools in the area, and continue to do so.”

Work at Vision included a mural which represents the vibrancy of the Meanwood area. Taylor Wimpey collaborated with a diverse group of Leeds organisations, including community charities, artists and landscape architects, to create a mural to help revitalise a car park wall running the length of the Vision development.The mural was created by HelloHipHop, which runs arts-based enrichment workshops with young people.

Taylor Wimpey also sponsored the first edition of the Alder Tree Times for Alder Tree Primary Academy, situated near Vision, and joined forces with Leeds charity, Youth Movement Against Violence, donating £500 to help create a community garden.

Taylor Wimpey actively supported the Pontefract community through various initiatives, including a competition for pupils at St Giles CofE Academy to design a speed awareness sign which has been installed at Ember Mews, a £500 donation to Pontefract Collieries FC, £250 to Pontefract Foodbank, and £250 to Featherstone Lions rugby club to help refurbish its facilities.

Lucinda added: “People who are looking for homes in the Leeds area are welcome to visit our Morwick Springs development and Woodside Vale developments which continue to offer a range of homes in the city.”