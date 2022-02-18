The Central Place development is the latest set of properties in Citu's Climate Innovation District (CID), an award-winning low carbon development near to the city centre.

The collection of new homes will be the first chance to own a Citu property on the south side of the river, with the neighbouring bars, restaurants and amenities at nearby Leeds Dock.

The Townhouses are a collection of four-bedroom homes and are available to move into from summer 2022.

Central Place features a mix of one and two bedroom apartments alongside three-bedroom river houses and four-bedroom townhouses.

Prices start at £198,500 going up to £435,000 to suit a wider range of buyers and budgets.

The ‘Aire Loft’ apartments offer a high-quality finish with polished concrete floors, exposed services with the layouts maximising natural light creating a ‘less but better’, stripped back aesthetic.

‘Landing Place’, the three-bedroom river front properties, are Citu’s pioneering ‘Live-Work’ houses, adding to the expanding typology of homes at the Climate Innovation District.

The Central Place development is the latest set of properties in Citu's Climate Innovation District (CID). Pictured is one of the Landing Place three-bedroom homes which are available to move into from spring 2022.

Each of these homes has the sought-after ‘upside down living’ layout with an open-plan kitchen, living and dining area on the top floor boasting fantastic views both up and down the River Aire, and a dedicated but flexible floor plate, perfect for working from home on the ground floor.

Every home will have a private outside terrace off the third floor living area to provide private outdoor space and the double height volume of the top floor living area, thanks to the clever pitched roof design, the first in the district.

‘The Townhouses’ are new four-bed homes which are again an evolutionary and developed design incorporating fun, playful roof-top terraces with a blend of ‘traditional’ and upside-down living.

The most exciting aspects of these townhouses have been tested and developed during lockdown, when much of the team was working from home and using their own homes in a different way to usual.

The Aire Lofts are a collection of one and two bedroom apartments.

The family-sized homes all feature triple glazed windows and light wells which flood the large, open plan spaces with natural light, as well as high ceilings to create bright, warm and inviting spaces.

Citu development director, Jonathan Wilson, who owns a home in first phase of the scheme, said: “The launch of ‘Central Place’ marks a bold new phase for the Climate Innovation District, one that invites those who are looking for beauty and change in their lives.

"The homes will connect across both banks of the river for the first time with a blend and hierarchy of spaces and environments.

"The range of homes in this release means we can welcome people with different needs and motivations when they’re looking for a place to live, whether they are already climate conscious or new to the world of sustainability.

He added: "Our residents tell us they love being a part of the close-knit community here, being so close to nature and having plenty of outdoor space right by the natural beauty of the riverside.

"My time living at the Climate Innovation District has given me the opportunity to live and breathe our spaces and environments.

"I've made the most of the surrounding views, natural light and space and look forward to welcoming the next wave of residents joining us on our journey.”

All the homes benefit from high-speed full fibre broadband and are built to the highest sustainability credentials and are so efficient that a gas boiler is not required.

Instead, they rely on their excellent insulation, an air-tight thermal envelope and a Mechanical Heat Recovery Ventilation* (MVHR) system that re-cycles heat from household appliances whilst bringing in fresh air.

At the current time, more than 120 people who have already embraced a low-carbon lifestyle and made the district their home and place.

Once complete, the Climate Innovation District will be a leading community of more than 1,000 new low carbon homes underpinned by climate conscious leisure, offices, a primary school, care home and a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility where the buildings are delivered.

Those looking to reduce their carbon footprint and make a home in Leeds’ most sustainable neighbourhood can now visit a new four-bedroom show home which encapsulates many of the features included across all property types, allowing them to explore first-hand what makes Citu places unique.

Citu partnered with like-minded brands to fit out the show home, including award-winning York designer John Green; local mixed media artist Lloyd Coenen complements; Danish furniture by BoConcept and Leeds-based muralists Mary Wortham and Janice Leung who created a stunning mural in one of the bedrooms.

- ‘Landing Place’ three-bedroom homes start from £395,000. They are available to move into from spring 2022.

- ‘The Townhouses’ four-bedroom homes start from £400,000. They are available to move into from summer 2022.

- ‘Aire Lofts’ one and two bed apartments start from £170,000. They are available to move into from summer 2022.