The tower block, which will feature 399 flats within, has been given planning permission by the city council. It will stand off Wellington Street, specifically between Westgate and Cropper Gate, opposite the old Yorkshire Evening Post site.

It is one of a number of regeneration schemes coming forward in that part of the city. There had been eight objections to the building from members of the public, with complaints about its appearance chief among the concerns.

However, no-one spoke in opposition to the plans at a meeting on Thursday. Labour councillor Asghar Khan voiced his support for the development, describing it as a “lovely” and “eye-catching” building.

Members of the plans panel voted unanimously in favour of approving the development. Image: LDR

Conservative councillor Dan Cohen added: “I think this is a really great building. It’s a proper landmark building. It’s a great design. My colleague (Councillor Paul Wadsworth) here has said it looks like a Transformer. It looks like you’ve pulled its leg out and you’re about to turn it into something. In our never-ending bid of naming buildings, we’re henceforth naming that building ‘The Transformer’.”

Members of the plans panel voted unanimously in favour of approving the development. The application is separate to plans for a neighbouring development close to Leeds’ old international pool site, which were criticised last month for their “1970s-style” design.