Must-see character home with great garden for sale

In a semi-rural location that is handy for local services and amenities, and not far from main motorway links, this is a much modernised, three to four bedroom home described by the selling agents as 'immaculate'.

Its lower ground floor is skilfully converted to add substantially to the accommodation, and has a fourth bedroom or home gym, with a beamed lounge with kitchen area that has a feature stone wall, and an inglenook style fireplace with gas stove. Then there's a shower room, and a conservatory with French doors out to the garden.

An entrance hall leads to the ground floor rooms, and a dining kitchen fitted with hand made oak units. With some integrated appliances, the kitchen has a five ring gas range within an Inglenook style fireplace.

Its rear window has far reaching country views.

In the lounge, with original coving and picture rail, is a gas fire within a wood and tiled surround, with marble hearth.

Three first floor bedrooms all have fitted wardrobes, one also with matching drawers and dresser, and an ornate fireplace. There's a shower room too.

Among the private garden's established trees, plants and shrubs are several entertaining areas, with patios, an expanse of lawn, a decked area and flower beds.

A tandem garage has power and light, and with further outbuildings is a workshop area, two greenhouses and a poly tunnel. There is ample parking space.

Solar panels are installed, which the selling agent understands provide an annual income of around £2,000 to £2,300.

And a burglar alarm system is fitted, with close circuit television.

For more details on this home priced £350,000, in Upper Batley Low Lane, Batley, call Watsons Property Services on 01924 420020.

