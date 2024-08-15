Move in this summer with South Yorkshire home builder

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Keen property seekers who want to move into their dream home this summer need look no further than David Wilson Homes’ popular Penning Ridge development in Penistone.

The leading housebuilder currently has a selection of three and four bedroom homes that are ideal for a range of homebuyers, with some Holden style homes ready to move into straight away.

The Holden is an impressive four bedroom detached home featuring a large living room and an open-plan kitchen and dining area bringing families together, by creating multi-functional living spaces.

Upstairs there is a large family bathroom and four spacious double bedrooms, with the main bedroom also benefitting from its own en suite.

A typical street scene at Penning Ridge including a Holden

Stacey Berkeley, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes Sheffield, said: “We understand many people envision themselves enjoying the summer sun in their new home, and we want to make that a reality.

“We have expertly trained Sales Advisers on hand to assist with moving and ensure that everything goes smoothly.

“With just a few properties ready to move into this summer I would encourage anyone interested to speak to our expert sales team without delay, so they can start planning that big summer barbeque in their brand-new David Wilson home.”

Penning Ridge is located in the popular market town of Penistone, where residents will be surrounded by countryside while still being well-connected to surrounding towns and cities. As well as this, families with children can benefit from an Ofsted-rated ‘Outstanding’ school, Penistone St John's Primary School, just over a mile away.

B&DWS - The kitchen and dining area inside a typical David Wilson Homes property

The development is situated in the picturesque Pennine Heart of South Yorkshire, which offers an abundance of scenic views and walks. The Scout Dike Reservoir and the Trans Pennine Trail are also easily accessible.

There are a number of incentives and schemes available at Penning Ridge, including mortgage contributions and home upgrades. Those looking to part exchange can take advantage of Barratt Homes’ Part Exchange scheme. This sees the developer becoming a buyer for the homebuyer’s existing property, avoiding the hassle of being on a property chain and eliminating any estate agency fees.

To find out more about developments in the area, visit the website at David Wilson Homes in South Yorkshire.