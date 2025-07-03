Move in right away at West Yorkshire development

Leading homebuilder David Wilson Homes is highlighting the impressive Evesham style home at its Imperial Court development in the sought-after village of Burley in Wharfedale.

Located on Ilkley Road, the new community currently has a selection of five bedroom homes for a range of homebuyers, but only a select few that are ready to move into straight away.

The Evesham is a five bedroom family home built with luxury in mind. At the heart of the property is an expansive and impressive hallway with a central staircase. Also downstairs is a study, a dining room, a lounge and an open-plan kitchen and family area, with a connecting utility room and cloakroom.

Heading upstairs is a large family bathroom and five double bedrooms. The main bedroom also has access to its own dressing room and en suite and bedroom two and three benefit from a separate Jack and Jill bathroom.

The Evesham show home at Imperial Court

Sam Wood, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes West Yorkshire, said: “We understand many people envision themselves enjoying the longer evenings and warmer weather in their new home, and we want to make that a reality.

“We have expertly trained Sales Advisers on hand to assist with moving and ensure that everything goes smoothly.

“Imperial Court offers house hunters the chance to join an exclusive development, and anyone interested should speak to our sales team without delay so they enjoy the summer in their new home.”

Imperial Court is a highly exclusive development with enhanced specification located off Ilkley Road, in the sought-after village of Burley in Wharfedale. The development, which offers an abundance of open space, is conveniently placed with a number of amenities nearby including sought-after schools, restaurants, cafes and supermarkets.

The development has been expertly set amongst countryside whilst offering unrivalled commuter links to Leeds and Harrogate with Burley in Wharfedale Railway Station a short drive from the development.

Home buyers can benefit from Stamp Duty contributions on selected properties, or opt for Part Exchange which removes the hassle of a property chain and estate agent fees with David Wilson Homes as a guaranteed buyer.

For more information, call the David Wilson Homes sales team on 0333 3558 469 or visit the website at David Wilson Homes in West Yorkshire.