Most popular homes on the market right now ahead of Yorkshire Day on Sunday

Homes across Yorkshire are hot property right now. According to Zoopla, these are the most popular homes on the market ahead of Yorkshire Day tomorrow:
1. Abbey Road, Knaresborough, North Yorkshire HG5
This spectacular Grade II Listed 5 bed detached house in North Yorkshire is located on the banks of the River Nidd. With 4.92 acres of magnificent grounds to explore as well as benefits of private boating and fishing rights, this property is perfect for someone looking to make an investment.
POA
Photo: Zoopla
2. Tunstall, Richmond DL10
Badgers Retreat Holiday Park is a luxury holiday lodge park set on 26 acres of private grounds offering the ultimate peace and tranquillity. Located between the Yorkshire Dales National Park and the North Yorkshire Moors, Badger’s Retreat is the perfect base from which to explore this amazing landscape.
£125,495
Photo: Zoopla
3. High Stakesby, Whitby, North Yorkshire, U.K. YO21
This character property is in need of renovation and has a great deal of potential due to its floor space and location.
£275,000
Photo: Zoopla
4. Huddersfield Road, West Bretton, Wakefield WF4
This Grade II Listed 4 bed detached property is located in Wakefield. Its grandeur aesthetic and the fact it isn't in a property chain makes it very appealing to someone looking to start a family soon.
£895,000