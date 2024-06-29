Morwick Springs: First look at new east Leeds 293-homes development as first homes go up for sale
and live on Freeview channel 276
Morwick Springs is part of the first phase of Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire’s East Leeds Extension, and features a new community of homes and facilites around the new East Leeds Orbital Route.
It includes a collection of one, two, three and four-bedroom properties made to “suit a range of lifestyles”, with a wide selection of amenities nearby.
The first of the 293 homes go on sale to buyers today (Saturday, June 29) with the sales team based at the nearby Woodside Vale development whilst the new sales information centre is being built.
Don’t miss a single thing when it comes to news across Leeds, sign up for the Yorkshire Evening Post’s free daily newsletter today.
Lucinda Dickens, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire, said: “Our Morwick Springs development will not only bring a huge selection of sustainable homes to East Leeds but also a new community to the area, filled with a mixture of residents, from growing families to couples and first-time-buyers.
“The team are really looking forward to launching our brand-new development in East Leeds.
“Morwick Springs will have a range of homes available for purchase to suit all types of buyers interested and so, we highly encourage those interested to speak with the team and find out more about new homes available for sale here.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.