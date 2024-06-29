Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A brand-new development with almost 300 homes is launching in east Leeds this month.

Morwick Springs is part of the first phase of Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire’s East Leeds Extension, and features a new community of homes and facilites around the new East Leeds Orbital Route.

It includes a collection of one, two, three and four-bedroom properties made to “suit a range of lifestyles”, with a wide selection of amenities nearby.

Morwick Springs in east Leeds hosts nearly 300 brand-new homes. | Taylor Wimpey/Google

The first of the 293 homes go on sale to buyers today (Saturday, June 29) with the sales team based at the nearby Woodside Vale development whilst the new sales information centre is being built.

Lucinda Dickens, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire, said: “Our Morwick Springs development will not only bring a huge selection of sustainable homes to East Leeds but also a new community to the area, filled with a mixture of residents, from growing families to couples and first-time-buyers.

“The team are really looking forward to launching our brand-new development in East Leeds.

