On Haigh Road in Rothwell, south east of Leeds, is this beautifully presented and maintained property which is now on the market with Manning Stainton for £250,000.
The home has been enhanced by its current owners, and comprise a reception hall with stairs rising to the first floor, a spacious living and dining room with patio doors leading out to the rear garden, and a separate modern kitchen.
On the first floor are two good-size double bedrooms as well as a single room, currently used as a study. Here is also the house bathroom with a three piece suite with bathtub.
To the rear of the property is an enclosed garden with a patio and spacious lawn and a single garage. To the front is a green garden and a driveway providing ample off street parking.
