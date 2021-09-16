But eight years on the house has been extended and transformed into a modern, showstopping home.

"There was no other properties in this area. I think I visited this one three times thinking 'well I don't like the look of it outside and I didn't like it inside either'", John laughed.

"On the third visit I thought 'well, I could actually alter it' and we ended up changing it completely.

"Our neighbours say they don't even recognise the house nowadays."

John and his wife Gill significantly extended the property, making the rooms bigger, and then they renovated the whole house.

John said: "My favourite room is the kitchen as I think it is very different.

"We're very happy with the finished result of the property - and now we've finished it, we're moving back to Leeds!"

The couple, who have eight grandchildren, are now looking to move back to Roundhay, which is where Gill grew up, so that they can be closer to friends.

Their home is now on the market with Fine & Country for £1,250,000.

The property is located in the sought-after village of Kearby, which is surrounded by the delightful unspoilt countryside of the Lower Wharfe valley.

1. Great location The property is located in the sought-after village of Kearby, which is surrounded by the delightful unspoilt countryside of the Lower Wharfe valley. It is ideally located for those who want to live in a rural environment but commute into work, as it is within easy driving distance of Leeds, Wetherby and Harrogate. The property is approached via a large, electric security gate with intercom leading to an extensive driveway in front of a single integral garage. Photo: Fine & Country Photo Sales

2. Modern rennovation Following John and Gill's renovations, the property now measures more than 2300sqft of modern and versatile accommodation. The living room is a large and spacious space, with natural light flooding in through the extensive bi-folding doors enjoying magnificent views of the landscaped gardens. Photo Sales

3. Living room The modern room's focal point the the fabulous central feature fireplace with a wall mounted gas flame fire unit and custom built in TV unit above. It also has built-in surround sound speakers making it a great place to sit back and relax. Photo Sales

4. Versatile space To the front side of this room is a small nook area. The current owners have placed a desk and two armchairs in this space, making it perfect for setting up a laptop and getting some work or studying done, or for sitting in the chairs and relaxing. Photo Sales