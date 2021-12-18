Modern new build house with four bedrooms, electric car charging and south facing garden

It is located in Asket Fold, near to the amenities of Seacroft and just a short drive from the beautiful Roundhay Park.

The property also has great commuting links into Leeds city centre.

Situated over three floors, the ground floor has a modern entrance hallway, guest bathroom, spacious kitchen diner and generous sized living area, with French doors out onto the garden.

On the first floor is the family bathroom, two double bedrooms and one single bedroom which is being used as an office by the current owners.

Upstairs on the second floor is the master bedroom, with fitted mirrored wardrobes and a luxurious en-suite bathroom.

It is on the market with Purple Bricks for £280,000. Take a look inside....

1. Hallway Enter through the main door and into the hallway, which benefits from a guest W.C and cloakroom.

2. Living room The living room is a generous, light and airy sized living room with double French doors leading to rear garden.

3. Kitchen The kitchen/diner has modern, contemporary worktops with integrated washing machine, dishwasher and fridge freezer.

4. Dining It has enough space for a large family dining room, perfect for entertaining.