Blending modern living with charming details, the home on Ramble Crescent in Micklefield in east Leeds offers a perfect mix of convenience, style, and comfort. It is equipped with solar panels and designed to keep energy costs low.

The four-bedroom semi-detached property is on the market with estate agent Purplebricks for £350,000. Step into a bright entrance hallway filled with natural light and with access to the spacious lounge perfect for relaxing and entertaining family and friends.

The modern kitchen and diner features farmhouse-style sage green cabinets, and built-in appliances such as a washing machine, dryer, fridge-freezer and a dishwasher for extra comfort. The ground floor also has a guest WC.

On the first floor, the property boasts four generous bedrooms. The master bedroom sits to the rear of the property, overlooking the garden and boasting its own en suite shower room. There is one additional bedroom to the rear and two to the front, all three spacious doubles that can easily be used for a range of purposes. The stylish house bathroom features a shower over bath, wash basin and WC.

Outside, the home boasts a large garden with lawn and a lovely decked area with power and lighting making it perfect for outdoor gatherings in the warmer months.

There is also a private driveway with parking for two cars and a spacious garage which is fully powered and currently used as a home gym.

The home is equipped with new carpets throughout and temperature control thermostats which allows for efficient heating with separate controls for upstairs and downstairs.

Just a five-minute walk away is the local train station, with access to both Leeds and York in just 15 minutes.

