On the market at £350,000 | Purplebricks

This stylish four-bedroom home in Fearnville is move-in ready with a garden, garage and no onward chain.

Tucked away in the ever-popular Fearnville area, this four-bedroom detached home on the market for offers over £350,000 is a brilliant choice for families or buyers looking to upsize.

Built in 2020 and offered with no onward chain, it’s fully move-in ready — complete with a garage, garden and sleek, modern finish throughout.

To see all 15 pictures, take a virtual tour and book a viewing, visit Purplebricks here. You’ll get the full feel for just how much space this home offers across two smartly laid out floors.

Ready to move into | Purplebricks

Inside, there’s a bright entrance hall, a flexible fourth bedroom on the ground floor ideal for guests or a home office, and a modern fitted kitchen with integrated oven and hob. The contemporary downstairs shower room is a handy addition, while the spacious lounge at the rear opens directly onto the garden via patio doors.

Upstairs, you’ll find three more bedrooms, all with built-in wardrobes, along with a stylish family bathroom complete with shower over the bath. Everything has been finished to a high standard — this really is a turnkey home.

At a glance This four-bedroom detached house in Fearnville, Leeds is listed for offers over £350,000 Features include a modern kitchen, two bathrooms and a spacious lounge All bedrooms have built-in wardrobes Private garden, driveway and garage No chain and close to Oakwood Lane amenities and transport links

