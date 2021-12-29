Take a look in the barn conversions on the market in Esholt.

The four bedroom detached house is located in the sought-after area of Esholt, a village between Shipley and Guiseley.

Accessed via private electric gates, the house has a host of contemporary additions while maintaining its period charm.

Features include exposed beams, a stone fireplace with timber mantel and a mezzanine level landing with glass overlooking the dining area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The focus point of the living room is the beautiful stone fireplace with timber mantel which adds to the cosy, family-feel of the room.

It is on the market with Purple Bricks for £530,000. Take a look inside...

The kitchen is an open plan room with granite work surfaces, Smeg range cooker and integrated appliances like a dishwasher and wine cooler.

There is ample room for a family dining room with the addition of the mezzanine landing added extra height and light into the room. Also on the ground floor is a downstairs W.C and useful utility room.

The master bedroom is located on the ground floor and has a wooden flooring, exposed beams and has lots of natural light due to the rear two roof windows.

It benefits from an en-suite shower room with walk-in shower.

The mezzanine level doubles up as an impressive landing and also has enough space for a desk, creating a home office area.

The three remaining bedrooms are upstairs.

An example of one of the other bedrooms.

An example of the fourth bedroom.

The main family bathroom is also on the second floor.

Outside, the property is accessed by a private driveway.

There is a small garden to the front.

To the rear is an enclosed garden with lawn, flower bed borders and flagged patio areas.