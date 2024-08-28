Miller Homes acquires land for new north Yorkshire development

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new homes development in Catterick Garrison, North Yorkshire has taken a step closer towards opening its doors, as the land sale is completed, and planning permission is granted.

Miller Homes will commence the construction of 240-new homes, consisting of two, three- and four-bedroom properties, on land adjacent to Catterick Road in Brough with St Giles, close to Catterick Garrison. Known as Poppy Gardens, the development is set to open in the autumn.

“We are incredibly pleased to have secured planning permission after working closely with the local council to ensure the development met the expectations and housing requirements of the local community,” said Mark Bayliss, Managing Director, Miller Homes Teesside. “In addition to the homes there will be plenty of open space and play areas for children who will call the development their home as well as a great range of properties for buyers to choose from.”

The housebuilder will give support to the local community as part of its Section 106 agreement. This will see Miller Homes contribute £584,628 as an education contribution, £56,012 as a highway contribution and £47,560 as a leisure centre contribution. In addition, 72 homes will be allocated to meet the affordable housing requirement.

Miller Homes Poppy Gardens Development Plan

“A number of different house types, including bungalows, will be available to suit a variety of buyers and their requirements,” said Mark. “Feature characteristics such as stone walls and stone fronted houses will be prevalent, alongside more practical 21st century requirements such as PV panels or heat recovery systems, plus electric vehicle charging points.”

The development is serviced by excellent transport links to the A1(M), a two-minute drive away, offering an ideal commuter base to access the wider North East, Teesside and Yorkshire regions.

The semi-rural location of the development provides a peaceful retreat for potential purchasers. Whilst the North Yorkshire market towns of Richmond, Bedale and Northallerton are all close-by, offering a range of independent shops and restaurants, providing a great opportunity to balance work and life.

The sales centre is expected to open to customers in the Autumn, with a four bedroom ‘Kirkwood’ style show home following in Spring 2025. Currently, prospective buyers will be able to visit show homes across the region to appreciate the quality of build and finish attributed to Miller Homes.

To find out further information about this development and others in the region visit https://www.millerhomes.co.uk/locations/north-east-of-england/teesside.aspx