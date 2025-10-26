Once the priest’s house for the castle, it offers generous accommodation with period charm and the opportunity to create a truly bespoke family home.

The property enjoys a peaceful countryside setting yet remains well connected, just 15 miles from Leeds and 14 miles from York. Nearby Tadcaster provides supermarkets and local shops, while Wetherby offers more extensive facilities, including a cinema and racecourse.

The extensive accommodation includes a fine drawing room with bar and garden room, a sitting room, and a formal dining room. At the heart of the house is a spacious kitchen with dining area, utility, and office space. A separate study off the stair hall provides an ideal home office.

A pretty turning staircase, highlighted by a feature window, leads to the principal suite with dressing room and en suite bathroom, two further bedrooms, and a family bathroom. Two additional guest bedrooms and a bathroom are accessed via a spiral staircase from the drawing room, with an internal connection via bedroom three.

Externally, the house is set within mature gardens and grounds, with open farmland views to the front and a large walled garden at the rear, formerly the castle’s kitchen garden. A tennis court and a derelict cottage offer potential for future development. Parking for several vehicles is provided to the side, with the potential for a new front driveway through the existing wall.

Castle Farmhouse combines period character, generous space, and a stunning rural setting, offering a rare opportunity to create a bespoke family home in a highly sought-after location.

The property is on the market with estate agent Hewetson & Johnson for £1,500,000.