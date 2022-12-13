Meanwood in Leeds and Sheffield's Kelham Island named among 15 coolest neighbourhoods in the UK by The Telegraph

The west Leeds suburb of Meanwood has shaken off competition from its trendy neighbours Chapel Allerton and Headingley to be The Telegraph’s pick from the city, while Kelham Island has been highlighted in Sheffield.

Meanwood, described as ‘creative and leafy’, was selected for the green space of the Meanwood Valley Trail and its ‘hopping little high street’ where community art projects have produced murals. There are regular arts fairs and craft and food markets.

The bars picked out included Meanwood Brewery’s taproom with courtyard terrace, Alfred, cocktail lounge No 8 and Meanwood Tavern. Marcel’s Cafe and ‘classy’ Italian restaurant Zuccos are namechecked as well as Michelin Guide entry Hana Matsuri for Japanese food.

Street murals in the centre of Meanwood

Independent shops that impressed writers were Wildcraft Bakery and homeware/coffee shop Tandem. Visitors were recommended to stay at barn conversion Headingley Hideaway on the edge of the valley.

Kelham Island is a regular on ‘coolest’ lists, and was chosen again to represent Sheffield. The former industrial district’s revival began in the 1980s, and it is now home to a cleaned-up river, museum, bars, flats and recording studio.

It impressed with its riverside murals, pop-ups. breweries and micro-cidery and real ale pubs. The Yellow Arch was where the Arctic Monkeys, Richard Hawley and Jarvis Cocker have all rehearsed or recorded, and The Fat Cat was picked out for its heritage. The return of wildlife such as kingfishers to the Kelham Weir on the formerly polluted River Don was noted.

For eating and drinking, fine dining shipping container restaurant Joro was mentioned, as it has already received a glowing review from Telegraph food critic William Sitwell. Chef Luke French opened the business in 2016 and it has received numerous accolades.

The new Meanwood Tavern

Kelham Island Brewery, which kickstarted regeneration in 1990, is described as a ‘proper boozer’ and visitors are advised to shop in vintage clothing and furniture boutique WareHouse, and Reyt Good Illustration in Kelham Arcade is also recommended.

