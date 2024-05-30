Estate agents Manning Stainton have listed “Lynnwood House” on Alexandra Road in Pudsey, Leeds for £775,000 with no onward chain.
Inside, you’ll find impressive rooms across all three floors, including two kitchens, four reception rooms and a lovely sun room.
The property boasts a total of six bedrooms and six bathrooms, including a number of en suites and separate shower and bathrooms.
Oozing with potential, the characterful home sits on an impressive plot with beautiful lawned gardens and a large driveway.
Here is a outhouse to the rear, a decked terrace to the side and smart box beds - the perfect spot for entertaining family and friends in the warmer months of the year.
