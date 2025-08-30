Situated on Main Street in Saxton, near Tadcaster, the property offers around 5,500 square feet of modern living space within two acres of gardens and paddock, and is on the market for £1,500,000.

The conversion features three spacious reception rooms on the ground floor: a family room, a separate lounge with direct access to the garden, and a modern dining kitchen.

An elegant dining room with adjoining pantry and utility, plus an office and guest WC with independent access, complete the ground floor accommodation.

Upstairs, the master bedroom boasts its own dressing room and a generous en suite designed for two. Bedrooms two and three also enjoy en suites, while bedrooms four and five share a stylish house bathroom with both bathtub and separate shower.

Outside, the property is secured behind electric entrance gates and approached via a private gravelled forecourt with parking for several vehicles. A double garage with light, power, water supply, electric up-and-over doors, and two EV charger points provides additional convenience.

The gravel driveway extends along the south side of the property to a five-bar gate and a stable block with three stables, tack room, and two fenced paddocks. There is also an orchard and vegetable garden with greenhouse, along with formal lawns to two sides and several patio areas.