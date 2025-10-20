Offering high-end interiors and sweeping views across the popular square, the property is available for a breathtaking £2,750 a month.

Finished to an exceptional standard, the penthouse boasts a stunning kitchen fitted with Sub-Zero appliances, a luxurious bathroom, a magnificent master bedroom and a fully equipped gym with cardio and weight equipment.

Tobias Duczenko, director at Zenko City Living - the agency marketing the property - said: “Properties of this calibre are increasingly sought after in Leeds city centre. This penthouse combines contemporary design, premium specification, and a central location, making it an appealing option for professionals who want the city on their doorstep without compromising on space or quality.”

Park Square has long been regarded as one of the prime residential addresses in Leeds, with excellent access to major transport and commercial hubs.

Tobias added: “This apartment would particularly suit a businessperson looking for a weekday home in Leeds. The apartment is in a beautiful building, with large windows that offer great views across Park Square. Its spacious, open-plan layout highlights the attention to detail in both design and finish.”

Take a look inside:

