13 photos showing a luxurious Leeds four-bedroom family home with open kitchen and family room

This home in Leeds is great for a large family.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 4th May 2024, 04:45 BST

William H Brown have listed this fantastic four bedroom detached family home on Arran Drive in Horsforth for £675,000.

The property comprises; an entrance porch, guest WC, hallway, lounge with double internal doors, a separate dining room, utility room, and a large fitted kitchen with family room with double patio doors leading out onto the garden.

The first floor offers four good-sized bedrooms, one of which has an en-suite, and a generous house bathroom.

Externally, the property has a block paved driveway for off-street parking as well as a garden to the side. The rear garden is private and enclosed, mainly laid to lawn with a patio area.

1. Front aspect

Photo: William H Brown

2. Hall

Photo: William H Brown

3. Living room

Photo: William H Brown

4. Living room

Photo: William H Brown

5. Kitchen

Photo: William H Brown

6. Kitchen

Photo: William H Brown

