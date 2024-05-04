William H Brown have listed this fantastic four bedroom detached family home on Arran Drive in Horsforth for £675,000.
The property comprises; an entrance porch, guest WC, hallway, lounge with double internal doors, a separate dining room, utility room, and a large fitted kitchen with family room with double patio doors leading out onto the garden.
The first floor offers four good-sized bedrooms, one of which has an en-suite, and a generous house bathroom.
Externally, the property has a block paved driveway for off-street parking as well as a garden to the side. The rear garden is private and enclosed, mainly laid to lawn with a patio area.
