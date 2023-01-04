Look inside this unique property with stunning surround and self-contained annexe

With beautiful views over open countryside and parkland, Rundale House is a stunning village property with a high degree of privacy, and separate self-contained accommodation that could serve a variety of uses from a source of income to guest suite or a home office.

A gated driveway leads in to the grounds and to the house with its lawned front garden and parking area in front of a detached double garage.

A spacious reception hall with guest w.c. leads to rooms that include an office, and a sitting room that extends through sliding glazed doors to an impressive garden room with heated tiled floor.

There’s a formal dining room and in the breakfast kitchen, with modern units and quartz worktops, is a central island with bespoke seating. A large utility room has doors to both front and rear.

A first floor landing with an enviable view doubles as a seating area, and leads to bedrooms that include a principal suite with en-suite shower room and dressing room.

There’s a contemporary style house bathroom and one of two further double bedrooms also has en-suite facilities.

To the front of the property is the separate accommodation with gated parking space. Inside, a conservatory sitting room opens to a patio garden and extends through to a room that has services in place for development of a kitchen, if desired.

Another sizeable room could become a second lounge and double bedroom, with a shower room installed. Roof space reveals another room.

The extensive south-facing garden looks over countryside and Jacob Smith park, with a sun terrace and steps down to lawns and a meadow. Also in the grounds are a timber summer house, a shed with light and power, and dog kennels.

​Rundale House, Scriven, Knaresborough, is for sale priced £1,250,000, with Myrings estate agents, tel. 01423 566400.

