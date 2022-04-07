Look inside this transformed barn - now a luxury home near Halifax

Grade ll Listed, its original timber frame is responsible for the building’s new name, The Aisled Barn.

Once part of Scout Hall Farm, close to the stately home of Scout Hall, this property now has an impressive glass front door in to its open plan living space with a polished concrete floor.

The original aisled timber frame is fully visible, set upon stone batts.

With insulated walls and ceiling, bespoke wooden double glazed windows and a wet underfloor heating system to the ground floor, warmth and comfort are assured along with the rustic visual charm of timber and stone.

A log burning stove nestles within a fireplace on a slightly raised seating area, while a cantilevered wooden staircase with glazed balustrade leads upwards.

The open plan kitchen has fitted units with solid wooden work surfaces, an induction hob with extractor, a double oven with microwave, a fridge freezer, and an island unit.

A spacious principal bedroom, also on this floor, has stunning picture windows with views across the valley, and its own large en-suite bathroom.

Above are two further double bedrooms, a luxurious bathroom and a separate WC.

With mains electricity, the property has LPG gas and is connected to a spring water supply shared with four other properties.

Gardens include a rear landscaped area with ornamental pond, and an additional lawned garden accessed by steps.

Another steel framed building has stables, and a studio space with a kitchenette, a shower and outside toilet, that could be perfect as a home office or workspace arrangement. It also houses the central heating boiler and water purification system.

A further detached workshop lies beyond.

There are 12-plus acres of grazing land with the property, ideal for anyone with equestrian interests.

The Aisled Barn, Lee Lane, Shibden, Halifax, is for sale with Wm Sykes & Son, priced £799,950. Call 01484 683543 for further information.

1. A glorious vantage point A great garden spot to sit and gaze over the scenery that surrounds the property. Photo Sales

2. Character combined with comfort Dining space, kitchen, and living room all merge seamlessly within the open design of The Aisled Barn's interior. Photo Sales

3. The spacious, open plan interior The original aisled timber frame of the barn, which gives it its name, is fully visible, set upon stone batts. Photo Sales

4. The cantilevered staircase with glass balustrade leads up to further bedrooms and a bathroom. Photo Sales