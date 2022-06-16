'Wrangham' is a large and versatile property with wrap-around lawned gardens, and even its own path to a village street that hosts one of three pubs with restaurants in Darrington.

A large stone patio spans the front of the property with a wisteria-covered pergola and an under cover seating area.

An open reception hall is central to the interior’s living room, dining room, sun room with under-floor heating and French doors, kitchen and breakfast room, a study and the ground floor cloakroom.

In the kitchen with fitted units and Corian worktops, are a six-ring gas hob, an electric double oven and an integrated fridge. A utility room has built in washing machine and tumble drier.

The living room looks over the gardens, with patio doors, and a feature fireplace with a living flame effect gas fire.

Four bedrooms are within the ‘left wing’, three being doubles with washing facilities. The fourth is currently used as a study, and there’s a house bathroom.

A rear entrance porch leads to the right wing, with a w.c. and utility room linked to the double garage.

Within the garage is a fast car charger, compressor and hot and cold water taps.

Two first floor bedrooms have en suites, the master having a walk-in wardrobe, and two balconies. Telephones and individual wall thermostats are in all rooms.

An extensive surveillance system includes CCTV coverage and security lighting. There are further twin detached garages, a greenhouse and Portakabin workshop.

Wrangham, Philips Lane, Darrington, is for sale priced £975,000, with William H Brown estate agent. Call 01977 791406 for details.

1. The spacious kitchen A kitchen with fitted units and Corian worktops, includes a six-ring gas hob, an electric double oven and an integrated fridge. There's also a separate utility room. Photo Sales

2. The light and roomy lounge A large, open lounge with windows lining one wall and a feature fireplace. Photo Sales

3. A formal dining room The dining room with garden views is flexible space. Photo Sales

4. A large conservatory A versatile room that would be ideal for entertaining Photo Sales