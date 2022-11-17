Look inside this grand property made modern, for sale in Harrogate for £1,895,000
Within a large plot in a location near to Harrogate town centre is this impressive seven-bedroom, five bathroom detached home that is now for sale.
The unique period property has a bright and stylish interior with rooms all accessible from the spacious hall, with its high ceiling and coving detail, and from where a panelled staircase also leads to the first floor landing.
A bay fronted sitting room has a feature stone fireplace with arched stained glass windows to either side, while a formal dining room is also fed with plenty of natural light, and is of a size to comfortably hold a large dining suite.
With fitted units and quality appliances, the bespoke open plan living and dining kitchen is an all together stunning family facility, and is supplemented by a separate walk-in pantry.
There's a useful ground floor guest bedroom with en-suite shower room and w.c., and a stylish modern bathroom.
On the lower ground floor is a guest suite with an en-suite shower room, and a utility room that opens out to the side courtyard garden.The first-floor landing leads to four bedrooms, three of which have fitted furniture. The fully tiled family bathroom has a large, free-standing bath and a separate shower.More stairs take you to the second floor and two good size bedrooms, a modern bathroom, and a study.Wrought iron gates give entry to the grounds, the block paved driveway and the garage, with parking space for several vehicles. The lawned and landscaped gardens are mainly to the front and side of the property with established plants, trees and hedges. A long stone terrace is a bit of a sun spot and perfect for al fresco dining, while the side garden gives access to the garden room or home office.The house is just a mile from the centre of Harrogate and is close to the RHS Harlow Carr gardens, with Oakdale Golf Club also in the vicinity. Beautiful countryside for walks is within easy striking distance.
This property in Wheatlands Road, Harrogate, is offered for sale at £1,895,000, with Furnell Residential, Leeds. Call 01937 574685 for details.