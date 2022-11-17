Look inside this grand property made modern, for sale in Harrogate for £1,895,000

On the lower ground floor is a guest suite with an en-suite shower room, and a utility room that opens out to the side courtyard garden.The first-floor landing leads to four bedrooms, three of which have fitted furniture. The fully tiled family bathroom has a large, free-standing bath and a separate shower.More stairs take you to the second floor and two good size bedrooms, a modern bathroom, and a study.Wrought iron gates give entry to the grounds, the block paved driveway and the garage, with parking space for several vehicles. The lawned and landscaped gardens are mainly to the front and side of the property with established plants, trees and hedges. A long stone terrace is a bit of a sun spot and perfect for al fresco dining, while the side garden gives access to the garden room or home office.The house is just a mile from the centre of Harrogate and is close to the RHS Harlow Carr gardens, with Oakdale Golf Club also in the vicinity. Beautiful countryside for walks is within easy striking distance.