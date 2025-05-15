This stunning beachside house with hot tub is valued at £4 million but it could be yours for just £10.

The luxury four-bedroom villa in West Sussex is the latest breathtaking property to go up for grabs - along with £250,000 cash - as part of the Omaze house draws.

The striking coastal gem, boasting floor-to-ceiling windows to make the most of those views, also includes an outdoor kitchen, a self-contained studio guesthouse and boathouse, and much more.

No expense has been spared with the luxury fittings and furniture, and even your furry friend has not been forgotten - with a heated dog shower in the garage.

The latest Omaze draw is back by Hollywood actor Eddie Redmayne, who is a patron of the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

Omaze has guaranteed a minimum donation of £1 million for the charity - enough to fund 13 vital research nurses for a whole year.

The property, which is just a short stroll from the shops, cafes and wine bars of East Preston and Rustington villages, comes mortgage-free, with all stamp duty and legal fees covered.

It is just over a mile from Angmering station, with regular direct trains taking you to London Victoria in around 90 minutes, and it’s close to the natural splendour of the South Downs National Park, the historic market town of Arundel and buzzing Brighton and Hove.

The winner can decide whether to live in the house, rent it out for an estimated £6,000 a month or cash in and become an instant multi-millionaire.

The Omaze Million Pound House Draw, Sussex is now open and closes on Sunday, June 29, 2025 for online entries and on Tuesday, July 1 for postal entries. Paid entries start from just £10.

Anyone entering online by midnight this Sunday, May 11 or via post by Tuesday, May 13, will also be in with the chance of winning the Early Bird Prize of a Land Rover Defender and an Airstream, worth more than £150,000 combined.

You can also subscribe to Omaze to be automatically entered into every new Grand Prize Draw when your subscription renews each month, with subscribers getting four times as many entries as non-subscribers.

The draw is open to over-18s and UK residents only.

To enter, visit omaze.co.uk.

Eddie Redmayne won an Oscar for playing Professor Stephen Hawking, who lived with motor neurone disease (MND), in the acclaimed film The Theory of Everything.

MND is a fatal, rapidly progressing neurological disease that affects the brain and spinal cord, impairing people’s ability to walk, talk, eat, drink and breathe. Around 5,000 people are living with the condition in the UK at any one time.

The MND Association is focused on improving access to care, research and campaigning for those people living with or affected by MND.

Eddie Redmayne told how his eyes were opened to the devastation caused by MND while he was researching and filming The Theory of Everything.

“I was struck by the brutality of MND, and how it robs so many people of a future with their families in the cruellest of ways,” he said.

“Every day in the UK, six people are diagnosed with MND and six people die from it. As the biggest charitable funder of MND research in the UK, the MND Association is working tirelessly to change this, investing in research to take us closer to effective treatments and a cure.

“This exciting partnership with Omaze will further the MND Association’s vital work while shining a spotlight on MND, and the needs of those affected by it.”

1 . Amazing location You couldn't ask for a better location than this £4m beachside villa, which is up for grabs in the latest Omaze prize draw | Omaze Photo: Omaze Photo Sales

2 . Amazing views The sun room of the £4m beachside villa, with glorious sea views, which is up for grabs in the latest Omaze prize draw | Omaze Photo: Omaze Photo Sales

3 . Hot tub You can take in the views from the hot tub at this £4m beachside villa, which is up for grabs in the latest Omaze prize draw | Omaze Photo: Omaze Photo Sales

4 . Kitchen The stylish kitchen of the £4m beachside villa, which is up for grabs in the latest Omaze prize draw | Omaze Photo: Omaze Photo Sales

5 . Dinner with a view The panoramic sea view from the terrace of the £4m beachside villa, which is up for grabs in the latest Omaze prize draw | Omaze Photo: Omaze Photo Sales