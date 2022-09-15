Look at this property's enviable location, right by the River Wharfe

But such a place is available to buy, in the attractive village of Linton, not far from Harrogate.

On an elevated plot, the sizeable semi-detached home with stunning views is suitable for a larger family, with four bedrooms and three bathrooms within its extensive accommodation.

Its modern kitchen with diner is bright and spacious, as is the beamed living room with a feature brick fireplace.

There's another versatile reception room, and a sun room, along with the ground floor facilities of a utility room and a w.c..

Double doors from the kitchen and diner lead out to a patio area that would be a perfect arrangement for entertaining family and friends.

Upstairs, the master bedroom has fitted wardrobes, a modern en suite shower room, and a compelling vista of river and countryside.

Similar views are shared through the windows of the three further double bedrooms. One of these rooms also has its own en suite shower room, and there is a modern and stylish family bathroom.

A front garden with established shrubs and plants includes a pond water feature, while the stunning rear lawned and landscaped garden has a decked and leafy seating area with lovely views right over the river, and wooden steps down to the bank.

Along with a garage there is plenty of parking space available.

The village of Linton is close to both Wetherby and the A1 motorway, while within easy reach of Harrogate, and a bit further away, Leeds and York.

This property in Linton Common has an asking price of £850,000, with Beadnell and Copley estate agents, tel. 01937 580850.

1. A riverside vantage point This decked area overlooking the river is a perfect place to sit and unwind. Photo: Beadnell and Copley Photo Sales

2. Stunning scenery surrounds the elevated property View of the property and its surroundings from the rear garden. Photo: Beadnell and Copley Photo Sales

3. Open plan kitchen and diner The fitted kitchen has a central work island and extends to dining and living areas. Photo: Beadnell and Copley Photo Sales

4. Flexible space with outdoor access Double doors from the dining area lead to an outdoor patio, so great for summer entertaining. Photo: Beadnell and Copley Photo Sales