Look around this home, in part converted from shops, for sale in Ackworth
With Victorian elements and a great deal of charm, this period property in the village of Ackworth, has an interesting past.
Built in 1879, this home’s stylish rooms are larger than you might expect and have some history: the living room was once a greengrocer's, then a bank, before it became living accommodation.
The garage also had a previous life, as a butcher's shop.
A spindle staircase and stone floor are original hallway features.
The breakfast kitchen too has an original stone floor, and a Victorian stove, among units and appliances that include an electric double oven and gas hob. A stable door leads outside.
Period features in rooms include a ceiling rose, picture rails, and coving. A living room fireplace holds a multi-fuel stove, while the sitting room has wooden flooring.
French doors lead outside from the dining room.
Five bedrooms and the main bathroom are on the first floor, accessed from a gallery landing lit by a stained glass window.
The main bedroom with en suite shower room has an original fireplace, with a built in bookshelf and closet.
Of two further double rooms and two singles... three have fireplaces. One double has a built in bookcase and another has wardrobes.
A freestanding roll top bath and shower cubicle form part of the bathroom suite, with built-in units.
The property also has a cellar with power and light, and steps to the garden.
There's a large garage, plus parking space.
The front garden is mainly lawned, while the rear has a patio, two decking areas and a lawn with shrubs and flower beds. A paved side garden adds to the facilities.
This home in Bell Lane, Ackworth, is priced £550,000, with Martin and Co.. Call 01977 799550 for details.