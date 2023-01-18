Look around this fabulous home with extensive gardens, for sale at £1.2m

Stunning, private gardens surround this detached village home with a stable block and a paddock.

Electric gates open to a driveway that leads to the house and a double garage.

An impressive hallway with a bay front window has a cloaks cupboard, with storage under the staircase.

The particularly large and bright lounge with feature fireplace has French doors out to the rear garden, and is open plan to the dining room, with its five feature windows and a living flame open gas fire.

Decorative coving features in rooms throughout the property.

There's a study and a w.c. on the ground floor, the former with French doors to outside.

Cream shaker-style units with granite worktops are fitted in the kitchen with breakfast room, with matching dresser. Appliances include an integrated induction hob, recessed extractor, double oven, warming drawer and full height fridge and freezer. With Karndean flooring, the kitchen has a back door, and patio doors to outside.

A utility room has matching units and a door to the rear garden.

All five bedrooms and a spacious house bathroom are on the first floor, with a grand master bedroom having fitted wardrobes and an en suite bathroom.

Two further sizeable bedrooms have fitted furniture, and another has a skylight window as a feature.

The super-size bathroom includes a large oval bath and a bidet within its suite, with a shower enclosure and changing area.

On a plot of over two acres within the pretty village of Burton Salmon, the house has many amenities nearby, with easy links to the motorway network.

Oakdene, Poole Lane, Burton Salmon, is for sale at £1,200,000, with Emsleys Estate Agents, Sherburn. Call 01977 802183 for details.

