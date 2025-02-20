Local housebuilder set to invest over £900,000 in Copmanthorpe as work on new housing development gets underway

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leading housebuilder, Barratt Homes Yorkshire East, has announced that it will be investing over £990,000 into Copmanthorpe as part of a new development coming this summer.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barratt Homes is set to launch its new development Russet Park later this year, and is on track to deliver an exclusive selection of 75 new homes for the area.

Located on Moor Lane, Russet Park will comprise two, three and four bedroom properties. What’s more, all of the homes will meet Part L energy efficiency standards, which will enable homeowners to make significant savings on their energy bills whilst benefiting from sustainable and eco-friendly living. This includes features such as solar panels, waste water heat recovery and increased insulation, all of which play a vital role in improving the energy efficiency of the home, and in turn, reducing household bills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of the £990,345 to be invested, over £700,000 will go towards supporting and improving educational facilities within the area. The sum will also provide an offsite sports contribution, sustainable travel incentives, highway measures, and it will also go towards protecting Askham Bog from threats to the local wildlife.

Russet Park, Copmanthorpe

Russet Park was aptly named due to the history of the area, as Copmanthorpe was once home to extensive orchards in the 19th century, with the village even having an apple named after it - the Copmanthorpe Russet. As part of the new development, a community orchard will be installed in the entrance, paying homage to the area’s rich history.

Situated in the popular village of Copmanthorpe, Russet Park is close to many local amenities including shops, a pub and a library, and is also just a stone’s throw away from York city centre. Within walking distance to Ofsted rated ‘Good’ primary school, as well as a handful of secondary schools and colleges, Russet Park is designed to support families looking to settle within the area, alongside those who are looking to step on, or up, the property ladder.

Daniel Smith, Managing Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Yorkshire East, commented: “We’re excited to be contributing to the Copmanthorpe community and provide some much-needed new housing within the area. Situated in close proximity to local amenities whilst also being close to the benefits of York, Russet Park has been designed to support first time buyers, couples and families who may be searching from their forever home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Contributing to the communities in which we develop is pivotal in our build process, and we look forward to progressing the development over the coming months.”

In 2024, Barratt and David Wilson Homes Yorkshire East committed a £22.6 million investment in physical infrastructure works, including environmental and highway improvements, affordable homes and improved community facilities. This is part of their commitment to create positive environmental, social, and economic legacies.

For more information on Russet Park, please visit: https://www.barratthomes.co.uk/new-homes/dev002697-russet-park/