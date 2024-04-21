But for those who prefer a quieter life, there are plenty of desirable towns and villages within a commutable distance of the city.
These 11 lesser-known areas boast stunning scenery, quality local shops, cafes and good transport links to Leeds city centre. They have plenty of green space and schools nearby, making them perfect for families too.
1. Slaithwaite
The tiny village with a name that confuses everyone outside of Yorkshire, Slaithwaite is nestled in the Colne Valley. It has a vibrant centre with many independent pubs and restaurants. It is served by the Slaithwaite railway station which is on the Huddersfield line. It takes around 40 minutes to drive to Leeds. Photo: Tony Johnson
2. North Rigton
A small village north of Leeds in the Harrogate district and adjacent to Armscliffe Crag, which is considered one of the best rock climbing locations in the country. Commuters can get the A2 flyer or 36 from Harrogate Road. The nearest station is in Weeton, on the Leeds Harrogate line. It takes about 30 minutes to get to Leeds city centre by car. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
3. Marsden
Marsden is a large village in the Colne Valley surrounded by peaks, canals, valleys and reservoirs. There's plenty to do in this historical location. Commuters can get the train from Marsden station to Leeds, changing at Huddersfield, in 45 minutes. The drive time is around 45 minutes, too. Photo: Tony Johnson
4. Sowerby Bridge
Lesser known than its neighbour Hebden Bridge, however, it shouldn't be discounted as a great place to live. Nestled in the Upper Calder Valley, the former industrial town has a thriving high street, independent restaurants and pubs. It has its own railway station with a direct line to Leeds. It takes 37 minutes to drive to Leeds city centre. Photo: Bruce Rollinson
5. Bolton Abbey
Bolton Abbey is famous for its striking Priory, but the village itself shouldn't be overlooked as somewhere to live. It has a delightful tearoom and is surrounded by stunning countryside. Commuters can get the bus to Ilkley and a train to Leeds in around an hour. It takes around 45 minutes to drive to Leeds. Photo: Tony Johnson
6. Church Fenton
A small village just outside of Leeds in the Selby district, which has two pubs and a community shop. It has great transport links and is only six miles from Tadcaster. It has its own railway station on the Leeds to York line. It takes between 30 and 40 minutes to drive to Leeds city centre. Photo: Gerard Binks
