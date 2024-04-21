2 . North Rigton

A small village north of Leeds in the Harrogate district and adjacent to Armscliffe Crag, which is considered one of the best rock climbing locations in the country. Commuters can get the A2 flyer or 36 from Harrogate Road. The nearest station is in Weeton, on the Leeds Harrogate line. It takes about 30 minutes to get to Leeds city centre by car. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe