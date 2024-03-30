A landlord said that the clutter of 'For Sale' and 'To Let' boards made the area look 'unsightly.

Janet Porter, who is the landlord for two properties in the city, said that despite numerous calls to her letting agent a 'To Let' sign was left outside of a flat that she owns three months after she had found a new tenant.

The council has clarified that the signs should be removed within two weeks of a sale going through or a tenant being found.

Ms Porter said that she had approached the letting agent about it numerous times, adding: "The company admitted a backlog over Christmas when boards were not removed and there were so many complaints customers were told they could move the boards themselves. I thought this was dreadful.

"They said that to me and if I was younger and fitter I would take them up on this!"

She said that a flat she found a tenant for a property she rents on Sandringham Way in December last year but the sign was not removed until this month.

She said: "This anti-social behaviour of letting agents is rife. What's annoying is that they are quick to put them up and very slow to take them down again.

"The boards are left for far too long and make the area look unsightly as well as giving the impression no one wants to live there."

Leeds City Council has clarified that ‘To Let’ and ‘For Sale’ signs are granted Deemed Consent by the Town and Country Planning (Control of Advertisements) (England) Regulations.

A spokesperson said: "There are certain limitations and restrictions within the legislation, one being that the board is removed within 14 days of a tenancy or sale being agreed.