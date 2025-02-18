Take a look around this 'true' bungalow in Leeds with three well-appointed bedrooms and garden room

Published 18th Feb 2025, 16:30 BST

This stunning home in Leeds offers luxurious living for just £400,000.

Purple Bricks has listed a charming three-bedroom detached bungalow with impressive curb appeal on Parkways Grove in Oulton, located southeast of Leeds city centre.

Inside, the modern home features a hallway with practical storage that leads to a lovely living room equipped with a large bay window.

There is also a separate kitchen with high-end units and appliances.

As a "true" bungalow, all the main living areas are on the ground floor. A small second hallway in the centre of the home leads to three well-appointed bedrooms.

Two of these bedrooms are located at the rear of the house and offer direct access to the garden. One of the bedrooms includes an en suite bathroom, while the other bedrooms share a beautifully designed house bathroom with a bathtub.

Outside, the property boasts a fantastic south-facing garden, complete with a useful garden room that can serve as a home office, and a gated driveway providing ample off-street parking.

