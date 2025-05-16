This four-storey end terrace home in LS18 offers flexible family living | Purplebricks

Split over four floors and complete with an EV charger and private garden, this Leeds townhouse offers serious space and style for £375,000.

This four-bedroom end-of-terrace home in Leeds is on the market for £375,000 — and with flexible living across four floors, it’s ideal for families, professionals or anyone looking for extra space in a well-connected part of the city.

The layout of this St. James Terrace property includes a contemporary kitchen-diner, a spacious lounge with garden access, and a versatile lower ground floor with a snug, shower room and utility. Upstairs, two bedrooms and a family bathroom sit on the first floor, with two further rooms and eaves storage above.

The spacious lounge opens directly onto a private garden | Purplebricks

Alongside its four-bedroom footprint, there’s private parking to the front — complete with EV charger — and a rear garden that’s perfect for relaxing or entertaining in warmer weather. The location also puts you close to schools, shops and public transport with fast links into central Leeds.

With modern interiors, great transport links and multiple living spaces, this is a rare chance to own a stylish family home in a sought-after neighbourhood.

At a glance Located in the LS18 area of Leeds, this end-terrace house offers four bedrooms, a lower-ground snug with utility and shower room, and a generous lounge with patio doors to the garden. There’s also private off-street parking and an EV charger. The layout spans four levels, offering flexibility for modern family life.

