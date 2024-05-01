This large modern four-bedroom detached property on St Christopher’s Avenue in Rothwell, just a few miles south-east of Leeds, is now on the market with Manning Stainton for £345,000.

The well proportioned home comprises a front porch leading into the entrance hall, a lounge with cast iron gas coal effect fire, and an open-plan kitchen/dining room fitted with modern units and appliances to the rear with patio doors leading onto the stylish conservatory.

To the first floor is a landing leading to to three bedrooms, two good-sized doubles and one single ideally used as a study.. There is also a fully tiled bathroom fitted with L shaped bath and shower over. To the second floor is a large double bedroom with skylights and storage.

Externally is a driveway to the front leading to a single garage, along with a small lawn and hedge. To the rear is good-sized, private, low maintenance garden with an Indian stone patio and decking area with a wood built shelter.

