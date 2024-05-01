This large modern four-bedroom detached property on St Christopher’s Avenue in Rothwell, just a few miles south-east of Leeds, is now on the market with Manning Stainton for £345,000.
The well proportioned home comprises a front porch leading into the entrance hall, a lounge with cast iron gas coal effect fire, and an open-plan kitchen/dining room fitted with modern units and appliances to the rear with patio doors leading onto the stylish conservatory.
Sign up for our free newsletters today To the first floor is a landing leading to to three bedrooms, two good-sized doubles and one single ideally used as a study.. There is also a fully tiled bathroom fitted with L shaped bath and shower over. To the second floor is a large double bedroom with skylights and storage.
Externally is a driveway to the front leading to a single garage, along with a small lawn and hedge. To the rear is good-sized, private, low maintenance garden with an Indian stone patio and decking area with a wood built shelter.
