Banking company Halifax has revealed the most expensive streets in Yorkshire, with a famous Leeds street topping the bill. Known for its show-stopping mansions and wonderful landscaped gardens, Manor House Lane snatched the title of the priciest street in Yorkshire and the Humber, with properties weighing in at £2,367,000 over the last year.

According to property sales website Rightmove, the sale price of homes on Manor House Lane is up 53% up on the previous year, and 34% up on the 2013 peak of £1,999,995. Recent properties sold include a seven bedroom manor and a three bedroom converted farmhouse (pictured).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following closely behind Manor House Lane are Fulwith Mill Lane in Harrogate and The Purey Cust in York, where houses sell for an average price of just over £1,700,000. Scooping up fourth and fifth place on the list are Calf Hill Road in Holmfirth and Walton Avenue in Halifax respectively, both averaging at around £1,650,000 per property.

Pictured are properties purchased on Manor House Lane in Leeds. Photos: Rightmove

Nationwide, the top ten most expensive streets are all in London, with Phillimore Gardens scoring first place with a hefty £23,802,000 average house price.