Manning Stainton have listed this versatile property on Long Row in Horsforth, Leeds for £275,000.
Enter into a gorgeous, versatile dining room with high exposed beam ceilings and solid oak floor. The kitchen offers a range of attractive base and wall units and appliances.
To the rear is a good-size living room with solid oak floor, exposed beams, Inglenook fireplace and French doors to the terrace.
To the first floor is the bedroom, a stunning double room with original stripped floor, built-in wardrobes, exposed stone works and a good-size en-suite with roll top shower and separate shower.
There is a guest WC on the first floor as well as a utility room/WC on the ground floor.
Externally is a gated garden to the front, while the rear is a lovely Yorkshire stone terrace enjoying a sunny aspect.
