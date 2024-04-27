Enter into a gorgeous, versatile dining room with high exposed beam ceilings and solid oak floor. The kitchen offers a range of attractive base and wall units and appliances.

To the rear is a good-size living room with solid oak floor, exposed beams, Inglenook fireplace and French doors to the terrace.

To the first floor is the bedroom, a stunning double room with original stripped floor, built-in wardrobes, exposed stone works and a good-size en-suite with roll top shower and separate shower.

There is a guest WC on the first floor as well as a utility room/WC on the ground floor.

Externally is a gated garden to the front, while the rear is a lovely Yorkshire stone terrace enjoying a sunny aspect.

