13 photos of a Leeds stone cottage full of character with solid oak floors and high beamed ceilings

A beautiful stone cottage in Leeds is for sale.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 27th Apr 2024, 04:45 BST

Manning Stainton have listed this versatile property on Long Row in Horsforth, Leeds for £275,000.

Enter into a gorgeous, versatile dining room with high exposed beam ceilings and solid oak floor. The kitchen offers a range of attractive base and wall units and appliances.

To the rear is a good-size living room with solid oak floor, exposed beams, Inglenook fireplace and French doors to the terrace.

Sign up for our free newsletters today

To the first floor is the bedroom, a stunning double room with original stripped floor, built-in wardrobes, exposed stone works and a good-size en-suite with roll top shower and separate shower.

There is a guest WC on the first floor as well as a utility room/WC on the ground floor.

Externally is a gated garden to the front, while the rear is a lovely Yorkshire stone terrace enjoying a sunny aspect.

This gorgeous home oozing with character is on the market.

1. Exterior

This gorgeous home oozing with character is on the market. Photo: Manning Stainton

Photo Sales
To the front is a versatile dining room with solid oak floor.

2. Dining room

To the front is a versatile dining room with solid oak floor. Photo: Manning Stainton

Photo Sales
The breakfast kitchen has an attractive range of base and wall units.

3. Kitchen

The breakfast kitchen has an attractive range of base and wall units. Photo: Manning Stainton

Photo Sales
Here is also ceramic tiling, a stainless steel range of appliances and a Belfast sink.

4. Kitchen

Here is also ceramic tiling, a stainless steel range of appliances and a Belfast sink. Photo: Manning Stainton

Photo Sales
To the rear is the living room.

5. Living room

To the rear is the living room. Photo: Manning Stainton

Photo Sales
Here you'll find exposed ceiling beams and a cosy log burner.

6. Living room

Here you'll find exposed ceiling beams and a cosy log burner. Photo: Manning Stainton

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsManning StaintonPropertyHorsforth

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.