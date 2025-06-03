Gardens sit to the front, side, and rear of the property | Purplebricks

This charming semi-detached home in LS17 offers great value for buyers looking for outdoor space, a sociable layout and a peaceful cul-de-sac setting – all for £240k.

This two-bedroom semi-detached home in Leeds’ desirable LS17 postcode could be a great first step on the ladder – and it comes with wraparound gardens and bright, open-plan living.

Set in a quiet cul-de-sac, this smartly presented semi offers the kind of flexibility and comfort that’s ideal for first-time buyers or young families. The location alone is a winner: tucked away yet close to schools, shops, and public transport links.

The interior is spacious and well set up for family living | Purplebricks

Inside, there’s a warm welcome from the hallway, leading into a spacious living and dining area. It’s dual aspect, so light flows from front to back, and there’s plenty of room to configure the space to suit your needs – whether that’s for relaxing, working, or entertaining.

At the rear, a well-equipped fitted kitchen/diner gives extra space to eat, chat or get stuck into homework duties. There’s good storage, plenty of worktop space, and direct access to the rear garden – making the most of the home’s open, airy feel.

Upstairs, you’ll find two comfortable bedrooms and a well-appointed family bathroom. The main bedroom is especially spacious, while the second bedroom would make a lovely nursery, home office or guest room.

Outside, this property really comes into its own, with lawned gardens to the front, side and rear – offering privacy and potential to extend (subject to planning). It’s a fabulous canvas for outdoor play, barbecues or just soaking up a bit of sun.

At a glance: Two-bedroom semi-detached house Open-plan lounge and dining room Modern fitted kitchen/diner Family bathroom Gardens to the front, side and rear Freehold Council Tax Band A LS17 location close to schools and transport

