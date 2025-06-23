The house is close to local amenities and transport networks | Purplebricks

This move-in-ready three-bed semi on a quiet street in Leeds offers open-plan living, a sunny garden and great family space.

Situated on a quiet residential street in the heart of LS4, this well-presented three-bedroom semi-detached home is on the market for £270,000 and offers a superb opportunity for families, first-time buyers or savvy investors.

Found on Bankfield Grove, the property is within easy reach of local shops, good schools, and excellent transport links into central Leeds – while still offering a peaceful suburban feel. See more from Purplebricks here.

Inside, the home opens into a welcoming hallway and a bright front-facing lounge with a large bay window, making it the perfect spot to relax.

Purplebricks says viewing is essential | Purplebricks

To the rear is a sociable open-plan kitchen/diner with plenty of storage and direct access to the garden – ideal for family life or entertaining friends.

Upstairs are three good-sized bedrooms, including a spacious main room, and a modern family bathroom. Each space is light-filled and neutrally decorated, giving you a blank canvas to make it your own.

The property includes driveway parking, a tidy front garden, and a lovely rear garden with patio and lawn. It’s move-in ready and packed with future potential, including the option to extend (STPP).

If you're looking for a solid family home in a popular part of Leeds that combines comfort, convenience and scope to grow, this one’s a real winner.

At a glance Three-bedroom semi-detached home Open-plan kitchen/diner Bright front-facing living room Driveway and front garden Rear garden with patio and lawn Gas central heating and double glazing Neutral décor throughout Potential to extend (subject to planning) Close to transport, shops and schools Freehold Council Tax Band C

