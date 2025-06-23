Spacious three-bedroom semi-detached house in Leeds for £270,000
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
Situated on a quiet residential street in the heart of LS4, this well-presented three-bedroom semi-detached home is on the market for £270,000 and offers a superb opportunity for families, first-time buyers or savvy investors.
Found on Bankfield Grove, the property is within easy reach of local shops, good schools, and excellent transport links into central Leeds – while still offering a peaceful suburban feel. See more from Purplebricks here.
Inside, the home opens into a welcoming hallway and a bright front-facing lounge with a large bay window, making it the perfect spot to relax.
To the rear is a sociable open-plan kitchen/diner with plenty of storage and direct access to the garden – ideal for family life or entertaining friends.
Upstairs are three good-sized bedrooms, including a spacious main room, and a modern family bathroom. Each space is light-filled and neutrally decorated, giving you a blank canvas to make it your own.
The property includes driveway parking, a tidy front garden, and a lovely rear garden with patio and lawn. It’s move-in ready and packed with future potential, including the option to extend (STPP).
If you're looking for a solid family home in a popular part of Leeds that combines comfort, convenience and scope to grow, this one’s a real winner.
Three-bedroom semi-detached home
Open-plan kitchen/diner
Bright front-facing living room
Driveway and front garden
Rear garden with patio and lawn
Gas central heating and double glazing
Neutral décor throughout
Potential to extend (subject to planning)
Close to transport, shops and schools
Freehold
Council Tax Band C
⛱️ How to get airport lounge access from just £11 – without flying business class
✈️ You don’t need a premium ticket to enjoy a quieter, more comfortable airport experience. Lounge access is available to all travellers – and you can now pre-book passes from just £11. Holiday Extras offers discounted lounge access at 22 UK airports with complimentary snacks, drinks, Wi-Fi and up to 60% off.
🌍 Flying further afield? Lounge Pass gives you entry to over 800 VIP lounges worldwide – perfect for international or return trips. And for one-off getaways or group travel, this Wowcher lounge voucher is just £2 and gives up to 25% off for you and up to six others. Most lounges include drinks, snacks and flight info screens – a simple travel upgrade that makes early check-ins a lot more enjoyable. 🍷
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.