Located on The Lanes in Pudsey, this stunning home is on the market for £315,000 and offers contemporary luxury. It features an open-plan dining kitchen, a large conservatory, and a luxurious bathroom.

As you enter, you'll find a welcoming entrance hall with stairs leading to the first floor. This space opens into a gorgeous kitchen that boasts charming features and a central island. The bay-windowed living room at the front of the home includes a cozy log burner, providing a warm atmosphere. Double doors in the kitchen lead to a spacious conservatory that overlooks the rear garden.

Upstairs, there are three bedrooms. The master bedroom features attractive half-height paneling, while the second bedroom has a convenient built-in storage cupboard. The third bedroom is currently being used as a dressing room.

The opulent bathroom includes a stunning freestanding bath and a separate corner shower.

Outside, you'll find a generous driveway at the front and a stylish block-paved garden at the rear, complete with planted beds and a hot tub - an ideal space for hosting family and friends on sunny summer days.