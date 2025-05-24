With fantastic woodland and river views, the property on Mill Square in the Horsforth Vale development offers a blend of tranquil nature and contemporary living.

The home is for sale with Manning Stainton for £800,000 and comprises a general central hallway with ceramic tiling and a staircase rising to the first floor.

To the front of the home is the attractively decorated sitting room and bay-windowed reception room which enjoys an open woodland aspect. To the rear is the fantastic dining kitchen and family room with a cosy snug and double doors leading onto the garden.

A separate utility room and ground floor guest WC complete the ground floor accommodation.

On the first floor, a galleried landing leads to the master bedroom, with a bay window and a luxury en suite shower room. The second bedroom also has its own en suite, while the two remaining bedrooms can enjoy the well-appointed family bathroom.

The property sits on an exceptional corner plot set back with woodland views. To the front is a well-maintained lawn and driveway with an EV charging point and a double garage.