Inside this house on Moor Drive in Far Headingley, Leeds, which is on the market with Dacre, Son & Harley for £530,000, is a bright entry hallway leading to a stylish lounge with log burner and bay window.

To the rear is a stunning open plan kitchen, dining and family room with fitted units and integrated appliances. In the dining area is a stunning bay window and a log burner.

On the first floor are three good-size double bedrooms as well as a bathroom, while a further large double room can be found up the stairs to the second floor along with a shower room.

Externally are landscaped gardens to the front and rear with gates to the rear giving direct access to Meanwood via donkey steps.

