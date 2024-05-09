Inside this house on Moor Drive in Far Headingley, Leeds, which is on the market with Dacre, Son & Harley for £530,000, is a bright entry hallway leading to a stylish lounge with log burner and bay window.
To the rear is a stunning open plan kitchen, dining and family room with fitted units and integrated appliances. In the dining area is a stunning bay window and a log burner.
On the first floor are three good-size double bedrooms as well as a bathroom, while a further large double room can be found up the stairs to the second floor along with a shower room.
Externally are landscaped gardens to the front and rear with gates to the rear giving direct access to Meanwood via donkey steps.
