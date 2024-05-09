13 photos of a Leeds home significantly updated by its current owners with large bay windows and open kitchen

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 9th May 2024, 16:30 BST
Updated 9th May 2024, 16:30 BST

Check out this gorgeous Leeds house finished to the absolute highest standards.

Inside this house on Moor Drive in Far Headingley, Leeds, which is on the market with Dacre, Son & Harley for £530,000, is a bright entry hallway leading to a stylish lounge with log burner and bay window.

To the rear is a stunning open plan kitchen, dining and family room with fitted units and integrated appliances. In the dining area is a stunning bay window and a log burner.

On the first floor are three good-size double bedrooms as well as a bathroom, while a further large double room can be found up the stairs to the second floor along with a shower room.

Externally are landscaped gardens to the front and rear with gates to the rear giving direct access to Meanwood via donkey steps.

A gorgeous four-bedroom semi-detached home is for sale.

1. Front

A gorgeous four-bedroom semi-detached home is for sale. Photo: Dacre Son & Hartley

To the front is a landscaped garden with shed.

2. Front garden

To the front is a landscaped garden with shed. Photo: Dacre Son & Hartley

Enter into a bright hallway with plenty of storage.

3. Hallway

Enter into a bright hallway with plenty of storage. Photo: Dacre Son & Hartley

The stunning lounge features a log burner and large bay window.

4. Lounge

The stunning lounge features a log burner and large bay window. Photo: Dacre Son & Hartley

The open kitchen is fitted with a range of units and appliances.

5. Kitchen

The open kitchen is fitted with a range of units and appliances. Photo: Dacre Son & Hartley

In the dining room is another gorgeous bay window.

6. Dining room

In the dining room is another gorgeous bay window. Photo: Dacre Son & Hartley

