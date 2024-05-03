Estate agents Manning Stainton have listed the well-proportioned home on Millbank Fold in Pudsey for £260,000.
The entrance hall takes you into a spacious living room with a large window overlooking the front elevation, while the modern dining kitchen with breakfast bar and a dining area with French doors onto the garden sits to the rear.
On the first floor is the primary bedroom, a good-size double with lots of storage space, as well as two additional generous bedrooms. Here is also the house bathroom with bathtub.
To the front of the property is a driveway leading to a single garage, while the tiered garden has been thoughtfully landscaped with decking, lawn and a paved terrace.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.