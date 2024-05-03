13 photos showing a Leeds end-terrace family home with open plan kitchen and a tiered rear garden

Situated within a popular residential cul-de-sac in Leeds, this modern three bedroom end-townhouse is ideal for first time buyers and families alike.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 3rd May 2024, 16:30 BST

Estate agents Manning Stainton have listed the well-proportioned home on Millbank Fold in Pudsey for £260,000.

The entrance hall takes you into a spacious living room with a large window overlooking the front elevation, while the modern dining kitchen with breakfast bar and a dining area with French doors onto the garden sits to the rear.

On the first floor is the primary bedroom, a good-size double with lots of storage space, as well as two additional generous bedrooms. Here is also the house bathroom with bathtub.

To the front of the property is a driveway leading to a single garage, while the tiered garden has been thoughtfully landscaped with decking, lawn and a paved terrace.

1. Exterior

Photo: Manning Stainton

2. Living room

Photo: Manning Stainton

3. Living room

Photo: Manning Stainton

4. Dining kitchen

Photo: Manning Stainton

5. Dining kitchen

Photo: Manning Stainton

6. Dining kitchen

Photo: Manning Stainton

