This stunning six-bedroom house is on Wigton Lane is on sale for offers over £1.6m.
This stunning six-bedroom house is on Wigton Lane, one of the most highly sought-after address in north Leeds, between Harrogate Road and Slaid Hill in Alwoodley.
The sleek family residence offers over 4,200 sq ft internally along with a large in-out carriageway and a south-facing back garden.
It is on the market for offers over £1.6m with Munroe estate agents.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The property boasts a large in-out carriageway leading up to the front door. The primary bedroom suite offers a dressing area and en suite. This space offers lots of natural light due to the large windows and vaulted ceiling which features motorised Velux windows. The ground floor offers a large amount of flexible reception space, with a large open plan kitchen/diner The kitchen/diner which features a German bespoke kitchen with granite worktops and Siemens appliances. Access outdoors is via bi folding doors on to the south facing Indian Stone terrace. Another large reception room could be utilised as a home office/play room/cinema or even gymnasium. The property also has a large formal living room and a large dining room. A piano currently takes pride of place in this front room The room also has space for two large sofas, as well as the piano. Designed and built with summer entertaining in mind, the property also boasts a south-facing garden. The four double bedrooms are very generous on this level On the second floor, this home accommodates two further large double bedrooms and a second house bathroom. There is also a large amount of eaves storage on the top floor.