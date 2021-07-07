This house offers beautiful views over the Leeds Liverpool Canal and surrounding countryside.

Leeds property: Rare opportunity to buy stunning Rodley home backing onto Leeds Liverpool Canal with private mooring and views across Leeds

It's not often a home like this comes on the market in Leeds...

By Rebecca Marano
Wednesday, 7th July 2021, 4:45 pm

This stunning home in Rodley is unique for it's stunning location, as it backs directly onto the Leeds Liverpool Canal.

The home, in the Airedale Quay, sits across two floors, and also has steps down to its own private mooring.

It maximises it's stunning location with a balcony and terrace and decked garden, offering the chance to sit out and watch the wonderful local wildlife on the doorstep.

And local wildlife it has aplenty, as it is not just the animals on the canal, but also the Rodley Nature Reserve nearby.

It is on the market for offers of around £325,000 with Hardisty.

Take a look inside...

1. Entrance

Enter into the light and airy hallway.

2. Kitchen

On this floor is the modern fitted kitchen with ample worktop space. It has an integrated double oven, four point gas hob and integrated fridge freezer. There is plumbing for a dishwasher here too.

3. Dining/snug

Adjacent to the kitchen is the dining room/snug area. The current owners have a small dining table in this room, as well as a sofa and TV area. There is scope to knock through to the kitchen and create a large open plan kitchen living area. This room benefits from double doors leading out into the conservatory.

4. Conservatory

The conservatory is the perfect space to relax and enjoy the stunning views. The room is filled with light and leads out onto the terrace.

