This stunning home in Rodley is unique for it's stunning location, as it backs directly onto the Leeds Liverpool Canal.

The home, in the Airedale Quay, sits across two floors, and also has steps down to its own private mooring.

It maximises it's stunning location with a balcony and terrace and decked garden, offering the chance to sit out and watch the wonderful local wildlife on the doorstep.

And local wildlife it has aplenty, as it is not just the animals on the canal, but also the Rodley Nature Reserve nearby.

It is on the market for offers of around £325,000 with Hardisty.

Take a look inside...

1. Entrance Enter into the light and airy hallway. Buy photo

2. Kitchen On this floor is the modern fitted kitchen with ample worktop space. It has an integrated double oven, four point gas hob and integrated fridge freezer. There is plumbing for a dishwasher here too. Buy photo

3. Dining/snug Adjacent to the kitchen is the dining room/snug area. The current owners have a small dining table in this room, as well as a sofa and TV area. There is scope to knock through to the kitchen and create a large open plan kitchen living area. This room benefits from double doors leading out into the conservatory. Buy photo

4. Conservatory The conservatory is the perfect space to relax and enjoy the stunning views. The room is filled with light and leads out onto the terrace. Buy photo