Leeds property: Rare opportunity to buy stunning Rodley home backing onto Leeds Liverpool Canal with private mooring and views across Leeds
It's not often a home like this comes on the market in Leeds...
This stunning home in Rodley is unique for it's stunning location, as it backs directly onto the Leeds Liverpool Canal.
The home, in the Airedale Quay, sits across two floors, and also has steps down to its own private mooring.
It maximises it's stunning location with a balcony and terrace and decked garden, offering the chance to sit out and watch the wonderful local wildlife on the doorstep.
And local wildlife it has aplenty, as it is not just the animals on the canal, but also the Rodley Nature Reserve nearby.
It is on the market for offers of around £325,000 with Hardisty.
Take a look inside...