Leeds property: Rare opportunity to buy apartment in sought after development by River Aire
Take a look inside one of the most sought after developments in the city centre, with stunning views across the River Aire.
Wednesday, 14th July 2021, 4:45 pm
This charming apartment is part of the No.1 Dock Street development in The Calls.
The 19th century building was a commercial building during the Industrial revolution.
It has now been converted in modern flats, while still benefiting from period features.
Purchased by Wilson Connoly (now Taylor Wimpey) and designed by Carey Jones Architects, the redevelopment was so successful it was awarded the City of Leeds Award in 2000.
No.1 Dock Street boasts an on-site concierge, secure allocated parking and communal gardens.
It is on the market with Purple Bricks for £329,500.
