This charming apartment is part of the No.1 Dock Street development in The Calls.

The 19th century building was a commercial building during the Industrial revolution.

It has now been converted in modern flats, while still benefiting from period features.

Purchased by Wilson Connoly (now Taylor Wimpey) and designed by Carey Jones Architects, the redevelopment was so successful it was awarded the City of Leeds Award in 2000.

No.1 Dock Street boasts an on-site concierge, secure allocated parking and communal gardens.

It is on the market with Purple Bricks for £329,500.

1. Living room The main living room is a large open plan lounge, kitchen and diner. This room benefits from floods of natural light due to the large windows and access onto the balcony. Buy photo

2. Dining Room There is ample space for a large dining table, perfect for entertaining. Buy photo

3. Kitchen The kitchen is a narrow but cleverly designed space, with plenty of counter room for cooking, as well as integrated appliances, including space for a washing machine. Buy photo

4. Master bedroom There are two bedrooms in the property, one benefiting from an en-suite and another from access to the balcony. Buy photo