Redrow customers Sachin and Swathi outside their home.

Redrow has built several developments across West Yorkshire in the last few years - with many of the homes available as part of the Government's Help to Buy scheme.

One such family who benefited from the scheme are husband-and-wife Dr. Sachin Ramanatha and Swathi Jodmutt, who recently moved into Aspen Park in Garforth

The couple previous rented a home in Sheffield, but with lockdown putting a stop to foreign holidays, the couple saved their deposit sooner than planned

David, Gemma and their newborn son Freddie outside their home at St John’s Mews.

Research scientist Sachin, 31, said: “The only way that we could afford to buy a home at this point in time was through the Government’s Help to Buy scheme.

"The options seemed quite limited but one development that did have choices for us was Redrow’s Aspen Park.

“Before buying, we did some research into Redrow’s homes including looking at reviews from previous buyers. One positive thing that was constantly mentioned was how good the build quality of Redrow homes is, and this really stood out to us.”

The couple also say it felt like fate that they ended up buying with Redrow as, when they moved into their last rented home, they found a Redrow coffee mug in one of the kitchen cupboards. “We took it as a good sign,” laughed Sachin.

Technical consultant Swathi and Sachin purchased a two-bedroom Cadogan mews-style property.

Sachin adds: “A huge selling point was how close Aspen Park is to great facilities.

"Within a five to ten minute walk, we can be at two train stations that can get us into Leeds city centre within 15 minutes. This is ideal as we both work in the city centre.

"And when we start a family, there are good schools close by too.”

Over in Wakefield, another young family found their first home together at a Redrow development.

Detective sergeant Gemma Daley and her partner David Cocliff found their perfect home at St John's Mews – and there’s a very sentimental connection too.

St Johns Mews, off College Grove Road, is built on the site of the former West Yorkshire Police Bishopgarth training centre.

Gemma said: "When we looked around St John’s Mews, it did hold a special sentiment for us.

"David’s father was actually head of training at Bishopgarth when he was part of West Yorkshire Police so it’s funny how it’s come back around and it’s now where we live.

The Bishopgarth site had a long history as a police training centre from 1946 until new training facilities were formally opened at Carr Gate in 2015.

The site eventually became surplus to police requirements and was acquired by Redrow early in 2018 for 112 two, three and four-bedroom homes where redundant classrooms, training rooms, a lecture theatre and other buildings once stood.

Gemma and David, who have one child together plus four from previous relationships, said: “Help to Buy was a huge driving force behind us being able to move from renting to owning a home.

"Also the fact that we bought a new-build meant that all we had to do was move in, we won’t have to worry about doing any costly jobs to maintain the house any time soon.”

“We’ve had such a good service the whole way through from Redrow.

I loved the fact that we could reserve the home online through My Redrow. We also used this to monitor the build progress, although we actually moved in four weeks after reserving so there wasn’t much need for us to keep watch. It was moving day before we knew it.