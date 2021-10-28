Leeds property company commits to planting trees as part of climate change action

Guy Roberts, one of the directors of Adair Paxton.

Adair Paxton, which has has offices in the city centre and Horsforth, has joined forces with GreenTheUK, which connects businesses with local wildlife projects.

GreenTheUK works in partnership with the Royal Forestry Society (RFS) to plant thousands of climate resilient trees across the UK.

The company oversees hundreds of home sales and lets annually which will result in approximately 1,000 trees being planted in and around Leeds each year

Guy Roberts, a director at Adair Paxton, said: “Everyone knows there are huge benefits to planting trees, from reducing carbon to supporting wildlife, so this initiative is a fantastic way of giving back to our local environment at a time when both our climate and landscape are rapidly changing.

“As a forward-thinking business that has operated in Yorkshire’s property market since 1859, our surroundings are hugely important to us and by planting two trees through GreenTheUK each time we sell or let a home, this is a fantastic way of both ourselves and our clients giving back to our local areas.

“Ultimately, we will help to create thriving woods and natural habitats in the very areas where we work, which will be a major achievement, so we’re really looking forward to seeing the first trees get planted over the coming months and many more over the years!

"Tackling climate change can feel overwhelming, but if individuals and businesses all make a small contribution, these will combine to help the bigger problem.”

Ed Caldecott, CEO of GreenTheUK, said: “We partner with UK businesses to support local wildlife projects with measurable impact. We look forward to working with Adair Paxton to plant 1,000 climate resilient trees every year that are local to their offices.”

Jen Turner, RFS Development Manager, said: “The Royal Forestry Society (RFS) is really excited to be planting trees with Adair Paxton in the heart of their local community. All the tree species have been carefully chosen for their abilities to thrive under the predicted climate change conditions for the next 80 years.